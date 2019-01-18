Clear
Winter Storm Warning for the area

Posted: Fri Jan 18 16:57:26 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 16:57:27 PST 2019
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
**Winter Storm Warning in effect for Atchison (KS), Doniphan, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, and Buchanan counties until 12 p.m. Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 5-8 inches expected.
