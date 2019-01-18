Speech to Text for Winter Storm Preps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are always hot spots as a winter storm approaches, kq2's ron johnson shows us how they prepare for another round of winter weather. <<ron johnson reporting across st. joseph, the rush is on to stock up on food and supplies ahead of the storm[debbie kempf] people trying to get ready and get their groceries before the weather hits.the price chopper on the north belt highway was a hot spot for shoppers [kempf] its crazy, but we enjoy it and over at ace hardware, they're expecting a bigger turnout once the storm moves in. [greg eagleburger] if it starts snowing hard, then we'll get a pick up in business.managers at both stores tell us people are looking for the staples[kempf] the milk bread and eggs is what they're mainly after [eagleburger] shovels, ice melt that the big ones with this being the second storm in two weeks for the area, both businesses say they've seen various trends in consumer habits.[kempf] the forecast has been everchanging, um you know the business kinda started out monday increasing and just has continued throughout the week. [eagleburger] people remember that storm we had last week and they want to get out and get there supplies ahead of time and/or maybe people are not as worried about it as they commonly would be. as the winter storm approaches, businesses in the field of storm preparation want to remind people of some of the important items most people, miss. [eagleburger] there's things people don't think about like making up on batteries, fuilds you know antifreeze and windshield wash. and while these storms are good for business they admit they're just as eager as the rest of us for all this nasty weather to be over with. [kempf] we're always looking forward to nice weather.ron johnson kq2 news>> both price chopper and ace hardware told us they're well stocked in preparation for this weekend's storm.