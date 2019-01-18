Speech to Text for 2018 Crime Stats

new report released today by st. joseph police says crime is starting to decrease kq2's sydnie holzfaster joins us now in studio with a breakdown of that report thanks alan the annual crime summary shows a number of different crimes have decreased since 2017, but the most dramatic decrease has been in the number of reported robberies in the city from 2017 to 2018 the number of robberies dropped by 35 percent, reaching the lowest level the city has seen since 2005 the number of burglaries have also decreased by slightly under four percent and the number of motor vehicle thefts is down by over 200 instances, dropping auto theft rate in the city by 26 percent from 2017 however the number of aggravated assaults have increased six percent, and last year more than half of those cases were domestic assaults (sot"when it comes to all these crimes, the underlying causes of crime is an issue; alcohol, drug addiction, mental health issues, a lot of these are root causes of crime and these are a lot of issues we need work in." ) in february the st. joseph police department began using a new reporting system the department now uses a more universal, incident based reporting system that allows for more detailed crime reports reporting live in the studio, sydnie holzfaster kq2 news