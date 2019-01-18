Speech to Text for Cameron Presser

cameron will begin merging into just one... staff and inmates will move from crossroads correctional facility into the prison next door -- western missouri. why the governor says the restructuring is a win for the state of missouri. structure work at the capitol friday building -- the state's prison system."we believe it's the best thing for the employees in the corrections and we also thing it's the best thing for the people that are incarcerated.""state officials with details about shutting down crossroads prison in cameron -- and moving in with western next days ago the governor announced the plani'm not interested in building prisons. -- now a bit more details.in all honesty, staff the head of corrections says the plan made possible because the state criminal code -- led to a drop in prison populations this year."what we are noticing is that more offenders are being sentenced to probation on the front end rather than being sent to prison initially."it was a difficult year for corrections across the state.chronically understaffed."despite our best recruitment efforts we've had a very challenging time hard time getting folks in the door and then keeping them in the door."leading to unrest at central missouri prisons last may -- the staff shortage led to a riot at crossroads -- the prison on lockdown for months -- and damage that cost the state 1-point-3 million dollars to fix....now operations will move into western"to have a fully functional, operational, safe environment for everyone versus just trying to limp along with two half staff half full facilities." -- leaving just the shell of crossroads. "in case something would change that we are not aware of."the governor and doc director say the move chips away at the state-wide staff shortages could provide employees with a pay raise whole plan is that it are stressed, who are working so deserved pay the governor's state of the state proposed a 3 percent increase for all state employees -- an additional increase based on how long for d-o-c.say the pay increase has to be approved by missouri lawmakers but consolidation is over the next several months.that administration was starting to talk work together from reporting in jefferson city, mcclain, kq2 news. one important detail released today -- and madeline touched on just now... -- the department of corrections finally releasing what it cost to fix crossroads after the 6-hour riot in may. a whopping $1-point-3 million dollars in total facility...