Speech to Text for Savannah Chiefs Spirit

who is also a die-hard kansas city chiefs fan is passing down her love for the team to her daycare students. susie boyer say's she's been a life-long chiefs fan and today -- boyer and her class of kids had their own "red friday" celebration in advance of sunday's big game against new england.. boyer is a season ticket holder, she's known to many chiefs players and says she's the ultimate tailgater also known as "the cookie lady" out in the chiefs parking lots. boyer says this is áthe yeará the team will go all the way. (sot susan boyer savannah's biggest chiefs fan: "i'll tell you. we're family. we stick together, the defense, the offense. they all play together. we got this. go chiefs! we got it."). boyer will be at arrowhead on sunday night for the a-f-c championship game against the new england patriots. team wins, boyer says her ultimate dream is to watch them play in the super bowl in atlanta.