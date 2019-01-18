Speech to Text for Mahomes Gear Flying Off the Shelves

from the afc championship game... and chiefs gear is flying off the shelves around the area.. kq2's chris roush tells how one player's jersey has been tough to keep in stock.... <<(sot, chloe king: "i mean, mahomes is right now.")(nat sound)he's taken the nfl by storm..shredding defenses.. scoring touchdowns...while fans..are swiping up all the patrick mahomes apparel they can get...(sot, andrae hannon: "big star country, let alone in kansas city, so everybody wants a piece of no. 15.") chiefs fan andrae hannon luckily bought his mahomes jerseys way before this playoff run...because anybody looking for adult size jerseys at rally house here in st. joseph...won't find them... (sot, chloe king: "we've been out of the jerseys for a bout a month, so we do not have jerseys in adult sizes. we do have a few youth left.)(nat sound)(sot, chloe king: "our t-shirts were restocked today, this morning, they next-day aired them to us, very kind of our company. we do have plenty of mahomes products today, but it's been selling like hot cakes though.")and if you're heading to the game sunday and want to sport your mahomes shirt..you better make a move because his merchandise has sold out faster than any other player this year at rally (sot, chloe king: i would definitely say he is the hottest chiefs player that people are wanting to buy right now.")more than fan favorites like travis kelce and eric berry...and if the chiefs take care of sunday... it's not just fans in this area who want chiefs gear.. (sot, andrae hannon: "also have an uncle that lives in california, i don't know why, but he likes to sport chiefs gear out in rams and chargers country for some reason.") chris roush kq2 news...>> rally house is open tonight until 9... and then tomorrow from 9am until 9pm... and if you wait until the last minute sunday they open at 11....