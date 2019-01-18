Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brady v Mahomes

Posted: Fri Jan 18 18:57:25 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 18:57:25 PST 2019
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
**Winter Storm Warning in effect for Atchison (KS), Doniphan, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, and Buchanan counties until 12 p.m. Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 5-8 inches expected.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events