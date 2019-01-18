Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Brady v Mahomes
Posted: Fri Jan 18 18:57:25 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 18:57:25 PST 2019
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
25°
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
23°
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
25°
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
26°
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
22°
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
**Winter Storm Warning in effect for Atchison (KS), Doniphan, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, and Buchanan counties until 12 p.m. Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 5-8 inches expected.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Child tax credit doubles under Trump administration
Winter Storm Warnings now in effect, several inches of snow expected
Government shutdown threatens Oats Transit
SJSD to dismiss early Friday due to impending winter storm
City increases pay for minimum wage workers
Drought completely erased in Missouri
Governor proposes consolidating Cameron prisons, raise Corrections pay
New rep Falkner ready to get to work
Third-graders step into the shoes of famous Missourians
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
Community Events