Red Friday Day Care

Posted: Fri Jan 18 19:11:26 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 19:11:26 PST 2019
Posted By: Chris Roush

daycare students. susie boyer say's she's been a life-long chiefs fan and today -- boyer and her class of kids had their own "red friday" celebration in advance of sunday's big game against new england.. boyer is a season ticket holder, she's known to many chiefs players and says she's the ultimate tailgater also known as "the cookie lady" out in the chiefs parking lots. boyer says this is áthe yeará the team will go all the way. (sot susan boyer savannah's biggest chiefs fan: "i'll tell you. we're family. we stick together, the defense, the offense. they all play together. we got this. go chiefs! we got it."). boyer will be at arrowhead on sunday night for the a-f-c championship
**Winter Storm Warning in effect for Atchison (KS), Doniphan, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, and Buchanan counties until 12 p.m. Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 5-8 inches expected.
