Brady v Mahomes

yeah I just wanted to go play we're not going to we're not going to worry about all that Sunday night Chiefs vs. Patriots one of the greatest of all-time versus the young kid who arrived on the scene in dramatic fashion he has that ability to influence to make people around them better homes fired off and MVP worthy season of 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 passing yards on the other side of the field Sunday Brady continuing to leave his team for the better part of two decades now the AFC title games I mean he's played so many games I don't think you really ever going to be no trick him in the sense like you're going to completely full and will this be a passing of the torch moments Sunday who knows what it's for sure that Bri doesn't want his Round Top to end I was in a decline and I've been getting slower in for my home's it's about proving that she in the trees belong in this picture playing for that Lamar Hunt Trophy and a trip to the Superbowl but even the young Superstar those what his team goes up against a young guy he's done so much in this league and you're still doing it to this day and so I mean he he he's going to play for some more years to come so I mean I'm always strive to do the some of the things that he's done with the Super Bowls that he's one and that's the ultimate goal will Brady once again position himself one step closer to hoisting a sixth Lombardi Trophy or is it time for some more Mahomes magic Chris Roush KQ2 Sports