Speech to Text for SJSD Veteran Candidates

seats up for grabs on the st. joseph school district board of education this april. two candidated filed for candidacy within the final hour of the deadline. they would be new to the board, but not to the district.kq2's dane hawkins has more on david w. mason and kenneth reeder. <<[track] both kenneth reeder and david mason get in the way of them getting involved in the st. josephs school districts future they say they still have unfinished business with the district [kenneth reeder] i think i'll be to the board what it probably needs that person whos been the outsider the person whose question all along i think i'll bring accountability [david mason ] i'm running to make people aware and lead a fight for funding because the state and the federal government have not played their role properly, there's a whole lot of funding potentially out there that we need to go after and i don't think there's anyone leading that charge right now[track] and both candidates the primary focus is finances[david mason ] the board needs to be energized and focused on this additional funding they need to make the efforts to meet with the legislators to go to jefferson city and do that repeatedly and lead the community to write and call and get after their legislators raise the funding for education[kenneth reeder] teacher's should have the highest paying sought after job in the state that's always been my goal, when you have 10 people waiting in line for that science job that math job because maybe we pay only 2-3 thousand dollars more than the people down the street that's a huge difference and you'll get that teacher highly motivated to come to teach in this town[track] but these veteran candidates differ on where the district needs to focus on for students... [kenneth reeder]the number one bang for our buck is early childhood education if a child is not up to speed by third to fourth grade they are going to catch up. its been proven and there is no dispute that dollar or three to four dollars you spend there is a benefit for down the road because then you won't be dragging these people from [david mason ] i want a quicker intervention plan for bullying because it can start at a young age and then continue through the rest of a child's academic career... [track] dane hawkins kq2 news>> kenneth reeder and david mason will be running against tammi pasley and bryan green.