Speech to Text for Chiefs aren't buying into Patriots "decline"

the patriots playing the underdog role... <<the chiefs have getting another in their trophy case, are going to have to afl rival and the patriots.andy reid: "the greatest dynasty to have been put together in the league." but a story for this week is the manufactured tom brady.tom brady: "you know, i know everyone thinks we suck." mean don't think they suck. i could tell you that."and why would you think so? 8-straight afc title games, 3 straight super bowls appearances and arguably the greatest quarterback in nfl history. which proves to be quite the challenge.justin houston: "it's difficult any time you play them - whether it's here or there - because they're smart. they have a coach on the field (qb tom brady). he sees everything. he's been playing for a while so there's nothing you can throw at him that he hasn't seen."they also have to go up against one of the best defensive game planners in the nfl, bill belichick. where he'll make you pay if you don't play your best.>>