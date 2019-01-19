Clear
Snow has ended but much colder air moving in

Posted: Sat Jan 19 05:38:18 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 19 05:38:18 PST 2019
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Maryville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -3°
Savannah
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -4°
Cameron
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Fairfax
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -6°
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings has been discontinued for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area this Saturday morning as the snow has moved out. Roads are slick and snow covered so take it slow if you have any travel plans.
