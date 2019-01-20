Speech to Text for MODOT, CITY STREET CREWS CLEAR AREA ROADWAYS AFTER SECOND STORM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across the area are hitting the pavement for the second saturday in a row clearing and treating streets and highways. here's a look at how crews are handling the snow. <<ron johnson reportsthis latest round of winter weather is keeping road crews busy [jennifer sardigal] we're working to get the roads clear but we're having some snowpack in the roads.modot told us more than 170 crews are trying to clear missouri roadways in a race against time [sardigal] our main concern is getting it clear before the temperature starts dropping. the storm is leaving bitterly cold temperatures in its wake, as for the snow it seems st. joseph missed much of it. [keven schneider] well we didn't get as much snow as we thought [sardigal] most of it has been to the northeast of the district.while modot crews work to clear roads across northwest missouri, the st. joseph streets department said the storm made a quick pass through the city. [schneider] the snow kicked in really heavy last night but then it kind of petered out.still, road crews want drivers to be extra cautious when hitting the roads [sardigal] we always advise if you can stay home do, but we do understand that sometimes you have to get out and if you have to get out make sure we're slowing down and breaking early and giving your self some room in front of with the cars in front of you. and as the temperatures drop, roads crews say it's important to make sure drivers give them plenty of space to work. [sardigal] we always recommend six car lenghts between you and a snow plow. >> modot recommends drivers check the travelers information map on their website before hitting the road, and the city says if you have questions about your street's plow service -- call (816)