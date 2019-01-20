Clear
lady griffons beat bearcats

davies... gets the bucket...its 28-13... =====on the other end...kendey eaton end...kendey eaton gets the and one...bearcats still fighting...===but katrina renfeldt would answer with this drive to the basket...34-18 just before the end of the quarter...====western student section....in full support for this match-up...====to start the fourth....its renfeldt with this nice step back jumper...she had 21 on the day...====melia richardson has a nice take to the basket.... and the lady griffs get to ring the bell...getting the win 66-43...and we heard from
After Friday night's snow, we did see the sunshine return Saturday but that did not stop it from being a very cold day. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold overnight with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the single digits.
