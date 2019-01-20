Clear
Griffon men lose to nw

now for the men...st. joe native deigo bernard for northwest returns home...to take on missouri western...==== we start in the first half... ryan hawkins gets it down low...and he scores first for the bearcats...=====bernard does this about every game... as he crosses up sam segonos for western...and gets the cup...putting on a show... thats a 9-0 run for the bearcats====tyrell carrol for the griffons would end the drought with this nice pull up jumper...and the griffons get on the board...====bryan hudson would also add to the scorinng as he hits with his own jumper...====the first half would belong to northwest...as the bearcats were up 40-23...====to start the second half...hudson for western would throw down a monster jam... to try and get the griffons back in it....==== but the bearcats would be too much...as joey withus would score...and northwest gets the win
After Friday night's snow, we did see the sunshine return Saturday but that did not stop it from being a very cold day. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold overnight with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the single digits.
