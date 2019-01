For Sunday, mostly cloudy skies are expected. Some light snow is possible from St. Joseph and to the northeast. Not expecting any significant accumulations but some places might see a half inch of accumulation. Highs will be in the upper 10s and lower 20s. For the Chiefs game, no snow but very cold temperatures. Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits so dress warmly if heading to the game.

Radar Temperatures Alerts