Speech to Text for Tracking some snow chances & cold temperatures this workweek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures on this monday morning in the lower to middle teens. factor in the winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph, gusting up to 20 and it will feel like a few degrees below zero so bundle up! the warmest days of the week will be monday and tuesday with plenty of clouds overhead. a disturbance will move in monday night and tuesday that will bring the chance for some more rain and snow to the area. right now, it appears any will be minor. highs both days will be in the 30s. for the rest of the week, there are some more snow chances in the forecast. temperatures will also be on the decline by next weekend. the best chance for snow will come thursday and then again friday into saturday.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) now that we're a couple of