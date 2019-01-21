Speech to Text for Bracy''s Cafe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on "li c1 >> here we are with trace si, smells like chocolate here. >> i like it. >> valentine's day is coming up. you know. >> oh boy. >> you are making one of your world famous chocolate pies for us today. >> don't waste it. you get to lick it off afterwards. you have been melting chocolate. get our side cam shot. >> this is hard to make in the time we have. i made the beginnings of cocoa, sugar, salt and milk. all of our cream pies are custard bay. we use the same eggs. >> you have mike busy. >> you are doing just fine. now what we are doing is the eggs. >> you do this. it is okay. >> stir fast. >> yep, fast, fast, fast. >> all right. >> so glad we have the skycam back. >> so glad we did, too. >> we are done there. >> whoo! >> still my heart. >> it is all going in together. >> you have to bring it back and cook the egg as little bit. you don't want raw eggs. >> i know we are told we are not supposed to put chocolate on. >> you do it any way. >> you have to wait until commercials so you don't leave a bad impression. >> we want to bring it back to a boil. and cook it for another minute once it comes to a boil. >> this is hard work. >> it is. >> the process for them all. >> in your prime, how many pies do you make during the busy season? >> in the busy season probably at least five to seven big orders we have. >> so, i do them both. >> pour it in. >> add butter. >> little vanilla, too. starting to boil on us. >> yep. that is what we want it to do. >> we have to make sure the smoke like my mom. >> she put liquid smoke in brownies one time. [laughter]. >> you know she is watching. >> i know. >> you need a rep. we'll be back on "live at 5:00." c1 >> i said i didn't want to piece, i could lick the bowl clean. >> buy the way you don't need to wash the bowl. really, really good. >> this is fantastic. put that into the pie. >> pre-baked nine inch pan. >> let it cool for six hours. >> tomorrow we are having chicken fried steak. >> have you rotated the names? >> we do with the roast beef and chicken fried steak tuesday. >> 505 frances. >> already behind the camera.