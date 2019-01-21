Speech to Text for MLK Day Celebrations

people are pausing to remember the legacy of martin luther king junior including hundreds in st. joseph. here's a closer look at how people in our community are spreading the civil rights leader's message. martin luther king junior -- had a radical vision of america's future.it was a dream of unity.kim warren, mid- city excellence: "."monday--at a solutions summit hosted by midcity excellence met together to talk about how far we are from that dream and what needs to be done to get there.kim warren, mid-city excellence: "until we see a black president of a bank, or an african-american or any person of color on the city council, we need to keep fighting."warren says the fight is not just against racism but a fight for those in power to make a place at the table for new voices.the fight isn't always against racism and the fight is not always against racism sometimes the fight is to encourage new people that were disenfranchised to step up and have engagement and ownership in the success of our city." and monday-- in st. joseph, community leaders including the police chief, and mayor sat with children critical because our young boys and girls will not interact with people on that level but when they come and have lunch with them. it says one thing. one that they matter it also says that their ideas are valuable and can be validated if they have the courage to speak up."and she says it sends one message to children and another to the world."as martin luther king says we may all have come here on different ships but we are in the same boat now. and we are all in this boat together." children from 13 different schools now use midcity programs -- and excellence's midcity schools now use 13 different schools now use midcity excellence's programs -- and they offer a little of everything from counseling to coding... if you would like to get involved -- we'll have a link to the organization's website up on kq2-dot-com later tonight.