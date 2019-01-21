Speech to Text for Blunt Government Shutdown

wall. while congress was on break for the holiday senator roy blunt made a stop in maryville. he spoke at northwests 8th annual mlk day appreciation brunch. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the senators reaction to the partial government shutdown <<<on monday the country spent time celebrating the accomplishments of dr. martin luther king jr., and senator roy blunt was in maryville sharing his own message [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:we are better than we've been, we are not as good as we would like to be. this is a good time every year to really think about what it takes to be who we would like to be."] but while the nation reflected on dr. king's message of unity,congress remains divided security [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)- mo:"there is a legitimate expectation of the federal government to secure its borders. there are places where the best way to do that is to build a barrier."]as the partial shutdown stretches into a month long stand off to fund a wall on the us- mexico border, a handful of senators have proposed a budget reform bill to address the recurring problem in congress [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:"we would like for the president, instead of presenting a budget, to tell us how last years money was spent in specific categories and then let the congress move forward doing its work, which is to decide how to prioritize ourself as a country by deciding how we spend our money."but in the meantime, the shutdown has furloughed 12,000 federal employees in missouri [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:"it's a terrible thing for the families who aren't getting paid. a terrible thing for people who are expected to show up at work and not being paid, they will eventually be paid, but that doesn't help you meet the monthly bills."]and until a decision can be made, federal services hang in the balance [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:"we don't want to get to the point where the farm credit becomes a problem. we don't want to get to a point where the snap program, we used to call food stamp program, becomes a problem."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> congress recently approved a bill to give back pay to over 800 thousand furloughed employees once the government shutdown is over