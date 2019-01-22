Speech to Text for Winter Weather Advisory in effect due to snow chances for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from newark to hong kong when a medical emergency forced the plane to divert to a military base in goose bay, canada. but with no customs staff at the air base - those passengers were stuck on the plane. devon walsh sot: "we were about to take off but then were told there was mechanical issues." united telling us part of the door froze because of those extreme chris liew sot been cold. we're united then plane to take passengers back jersey..arriving later. tonight united to those passengers. and offered to we're told the them a refund.. and hotel > wx) <<a winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire kq2 forecast for our tuesday through early wednesday morning. a strong storm system will move in for your tuesday that will bring the chances for some more rain area. right now, it appears any snow 2 inches, especially become slick fast as late afternoon and down and take your time