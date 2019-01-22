Speech to Text for jan 22 second show

kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is tuesday january 22nd --... i'm dane hawkins... temperatures are starting to warm back up this morning after days of below freezings temperatures kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what to expect today (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<<<a winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire kq2 forecast for our tuesday through early wednesday morning. a strong storm system will move in for your tuesday that will bring the chances for some more rain and snow to the area. right now, it appears any snow accumulation will be minor around 1-2 inches, especially in our far northern counties. roads will become slick fast as temperatures drop late afternoon and evening, so slow down and take your time to get to home from work and school. >>>> the weekend's weather is still having an impact in schools north of st. joseph -- several schools have cancelled classes or have a delayed start time today. for the latest school closings check our website at k-q-2 dot com the talk of the town wherever you go is probably still about the chiefs playoff game against the new england patriots sunday night. whether you were in the stadium -- or watching it on tv -- it was certainly a roller coaster ride that ultimatlely ended in a chiefs loss. regardless of being sad about the final score of 37 to 31, chiefs superfans say they still had a great time. kq2's alan van zandt has more <<little did chiefs fans attending the afc championship game know that the fireworks before the game were just a hint of the excitement to come (sot: andrae hannon, superfan: "it was great being amongst the fans. there was a lot of joy out there.")(sot: susie boyer, superfan:"it was soooo great!")it's a game chiefs fans will remember for a long time --despite losing to the new england patriots 37 to 31 in overtime, especially chiefs super fan susie boyer of savannah, who was called out at the game by none other than chiefs superfan, actor eric stonestreet, who remembered boyer from when she gave him cookies at a previous game."i was walking along inside and he saw me and said, 'hey, cookie lady!'"the brush with greatness didn't end there for boyer."he said, 'do you know this guy right here?' he turned around and it was roger goddell, the commissioner of the nfl. and so i got to meet him and he was very nice and it we're just a family. that's how we roll."the game itsslef will go down as a classic, the chiefs coming back from a 14-0 deficit, then the teams trading leads back and forth in the final two minutes before going to overtime -- and the patriots getting the ball first."they got the coin toss in the overtime and we knew right then that if we didn't get our defense in there and do right they would win the game. that's exactly what happened."we all know how the game ended, the patriots drove right down the field and won the game without the chiefs ever getting the ball. superfans aren't going to let that bring them down"i didn't want to lose to the patriots, but overall it was a great season.""next year, look out!">> boyer says you can 100 percent expect her to be back at chiefs training camp next season,which will be here in st. joseph, passing out cookies to players. a nine year old boy has been found shot to death in southeast wichita. emergency crews were called to a mobile home park at 8-25 yesterday morning. police said there were five children inside the mobile home at the time of the shooting. the 9-year-old is described as a friend of the children lived in the home. . (sot- officer charley davidson (wichita police department "it is a tragic case, there's a 9 year old that was pronounced deceased on the scene today so our thoughts and prayers do go out to the family and friends of those.") investigators have not said who fired the fatal shot. <<>> while congress was on break for the holiday... senator roy blunt made a stop in maryville.he spoke at northwest's 8th-annual m-l-k day appreciation brunch. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the senators reaction to the partial government shutdown. <<<on monday the country spent time celebrating the accomplishments of dr. martin luther king jr., and senator roy blunt was in maryville sharing his own message [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:we are better than we've been, we are not as good as we would like to be. this is a good time every year to really think about what it takes to be who we would like to be."] but while the nation reflected on dr. king's message of unity,congress remains divided on border security [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:"there is a legitimate expectation of the federal government to secure its borders. there are places where the best way to do that is to build a barrier."]as the partial shutdown stretches into a month long stand off to fund a wall on the us- mexico border, a handful of senators have proposed a budget reform bill to address the recurring problem in congress [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:"we would like for the president, instead of presenting a budget, to tell us how last years money was spent in specific categories and then let the congress move forward doing its work, which is to decide how to prioritize ourself as a country by deciding how we spend our money."but in the meantime, the shutdown has furloughed 12,000 federal employees in missouri [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:"it's a terrible thing for the families who aren't getting paid. a terrible thing for people who are expected to show up at work and not being paid, they will eventually be paid, but that doesn't help you meet the monthly bills."]and until a decision can be made, federal services hang in the balance [sot:sen. roy blunt/(r)-mo:"we don't want to get to the point where the farm credit becomes a want to get to a point where the snap program, we used to call food stamp program, becomes a problem."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> congress recently approved a bill to give back pay to the over 800 thousand furloughed employees once the government shutdown is over. the u-s is now in the fifth week of the longest government shutdown on record. and it might not be long until this shutdown starts affecting public schools. school leaders around the country may be faced with the challenge of scraping together money to feed low-income students. typically-- thanks to school meal programs-- the government pays school districts back for meals they cover up front-- but with the shutdown-- schools might eventually have to dip into their reserves-- which could mean using money intended for classrooms. it's even more of a concern for smaller school districts in rural areas who just don't have the budget larger districts have. (sot "it's the unnecessary stress on school districts that are already inadequately and inequitably funded,") many districts received funding for most of this month and into february. as we enter day 32 of the government shutdown--thousands of federal workers - including t-s-a agents - are looking at a second missed paycheck on friday-- a-b-c's serena marshall reports from washington <<the shutdown-- showdown over border security-- raising questions of flight --and food security for american families...sot: they said security, stuff's getting through security, it's just unsafe to me.this family-- planned a trip to atlanta, but left the kids at home, worried that the shutdown has made flying less safeat baltimore- washington international airport --a t-s-a- line closed as sickouts escalate--- ten percent of the workforce -- more than triple the normal rate. sot jeannine geddes well why would they work for free who elese would? sot: "my wife also is a transportation security officer so we have lost both our incomes."having to decide between gas money to get to work or food for their families. sot: "i'm just trying to help my family by, you know, providing us with a meal. food banks--and the kindhearted stepping in to help--these women handing out gift cards ---gfx: bank of america, chase, pnc and wells fargo are allowing these government workers to make late payments and in some cases adjust loans (end gfx) john nance sot: "we're gonna see not only massive disruptions within the airline system in the united states but maybe a complete shutdown." and it's not just the t-s-a...800-thousand americans- many working without pay... from the coast guard--still rescuing those at sea--to nasa flight controllers but this deadly plane crash in ohio...won't be seeing an investigation by the ntsb or the faa --due to the shutdown. out:lawmakers are back in washington--but that elusive word-- compromise -- still not found...sen. mcconnell is expected to unveil a bill soon that includes the president's border wall proposal, but it'd need 60-votes that he doesn't have-- as democrats are united in their desire to open the government first. sm abc wash>> passangers on a flight to hong kong were stuck on this tarmac for áá16 hours-- why they had to sit in the frezzing cold, just ahead plus how these zoo keepers are keeping animals warm as tempertature continue to stay low.. <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> united passengers