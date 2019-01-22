Speech to Text for jan 22 anchoring third show

a winter in effect for the for our tuesday wednesday morning. a strong move in for your bring the chances and snow to the area. right now, it accumulation will 2 inches, especially counties. roads will become slick fast as late afternoon and down and take your from work and school. the weekend's weather is still having an impact in schools north of st. joseph -- several schools have cancelled classes or have a delayed start time for today. for the latest school closings check our website at k-q-2 dot com across the nation -- people paused to remember the legacy of martin luther king junior, including hundreds here in st. joseph. here's kq2's madeline mcclain with a closer look at how people in our community are spreading the civil rights leader's message. martin luther king junior -- had a radical vision of america's future.it was a dream of unity.kim warren, mid- city excellence: "."monday--at a solutions summit hosted by midcity excellence met together to talk about how far we are from that dream and what needs to be done to get there.kim warren, mid-city excellence: "until we see a black president of a bank, or an african-american or any person of color on the city council, we need to keep fighting."warren says the fight is not just against racism but a fight for those in power to make a place at the table for new voices.the fight isn't always against racism and the fight is not always against racism sometimes the fight is to encourage new people that were disenfranchised to step up and have engagement and ownership in the success of our city." and monday-- in st. joseph, community leaders including the police chief, and children interact with people when they come and have lunch with thing. one that they matter it also says that their ideas are have the courage to and she says it message to another to the world."as martin luther all have come here on different ships same boat now. and we are all in this reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 news. children from 13 different schools now use midcity excellence's programs -- and they offer a little of everything from counseling to coding... if you would like to get involved the link to the organization's is on on our website kq2-dot-com missouri western is celebrating martin luther king junior all this week. they started with a "we are the change banner," in the blum student union lobby. then the m-l-k drum major for justice banquet is on wednesday at 6 p-m. it is free, but the reservations were required by last friday. thursday night they will be showing the movie "detroit" in hoff conference room. lastly on firday is community service day. if you'd like to help out meet in blum 207 at 3:30 p- m. sign up for service at the bartlett center or call 816-271-4150. all across the country american celebrated the contributions of dr. martin luther king junior. nearly 300,000 people gathered in san antonio for one of the largest m-l-k marches in the nation. in our nations capitol -- president trump and vice president pence laying a wreath at the foot of the mlk memorial. despite the government shutdown - delta air lines foundation is paying more than $80,000 to open the doors of the martin luther king jr. national historic park in atlanta. the park will remain open for 2 more weeks -- through the super bowl, so fans can visit the historical park while enjoying the game. the chiefs season ended at the hands of tom brady and new england... and for head coach andy reid... he is now 2-5 in the playoffs in his time in kansas city... but last night's game, is another example of the defense's ability to limit team's success... in all five of the chiefs losses this season... the defense has allowed at least 29 points... which is cause for concern for defensive coordinator bob sutton and the defensive coaching staff. considering the team had the best scoring offense in the nfl this season.--scoring at least 26 points in every game this season. but andy reid saysit was too soon to be talking about making personnel changes (sot, andy reid: "i go back and i never talk about that here. i've never done that. i go back and look at everything and that's the best answer i can give you on that.")the chiefs are now 4-8 all-time in the playoffs at arrowhead stadium...we'll have more from chiefs players coming up later on in sports... kansas city chiefs fans are also trying to come to grips on the heartbreaking loss. on friday we told you the story of avid chiefs fan susie boyer of savannah. she's well known to the team and fans as "the cookie lady." boyer attended the a-f-c championship game and despite the tears shed after the loss...there were some happy moments. boyer met actor and k-c native eric stonestreet and n-f-l commissioner roger goodell. she described a somber mood at arrowhead after the game, but it was also one of opitimism. (sot susie boyer savannah's biggest chiefs fan:"still we are proud of our guys. they have really showed courage all year long. we're behind them no matter what. we're going to be on a roll. it can happen because it happened next door at the royals.") boyer says she knows the team will learn from this season's ups and downs and build upon them for next season. you can expect her to be back at training camp later this year passing out cookies to players. a minnesota basketball team pulled out of a game to honor martin luther king find out what caused them to make this decision the "dream classic minneapolis" has been a held on martin luther king junior day for the past five years bringing together schools in minnesota.. --but one high school pulled out of the classic after a flag of president trump was displayed at a game a week before. a-b-c's ashley zilka has more on their decision to pull out of the game. for the past five years - "dream classic minneapolis" has brought basketball teams together on martin luther king junior day.mos"they will read clips from i had a dream speech. we talk about the kids. they have shirts that say i am the dream."but there was no sign of jordan high school players at this showcase.the team pulled out of the classic after receiving major backlash when fans displayed a trump flag at a game against roosevelt high school last week.roosevelt's coach posted this on facebook saying facebook post by coach michael walker"i coach a predominantly black inner city high school team. we go out to a rural area in jordan, mn and this is there. please explain how and why this is appropriate at a high school basketball game" jordan high school responded saying they take the matter seriously.quote - matthew helgerson / jordan public schools superintendent the superintendent said in part "our school is not voice but that of representing a of diverse backgrounds and that we also much respect." basketball fans opinions on the incident.michael harvey / involved in youth sports "politics have no position here. you are at a basketball game. your political beliefs are your own and you should leave them in your car when you come to the game. 50}ken steen / basketball fan"i am a firm believer in the first they have every opportunity and everything to do that."the roosevelt basketball team had this to say.statement - roosevelt basketball team"the issue is what our president represents to many people of color, whether that's what the jordan fans knew or not. looking back, we the opportunity to players about what the banner represents to us then we could also stay in the locker room during the anthem." a winter weather advisory is entire kq2 forecast through early morning. a strong storm system will tuesday that will bring the chances and snow to the area. right now, it accumulation will be minor around 1-in our far northern counties. roads will temperatures drop late afternoon and evening, so slow time to get to home from work and the upper 30s by tuesday thanks to the southeast winds picking up. it will be gusty at times to 30 mph. once a cold front passes through. temperatures will drop to the teens for overnight lows with strong northwest winds at 25-30 mph. for the rest of the the return of some sunshine with clouds. temperatures will decline by the weekend in the middle 20s to lower 30s. we'll have a very slight chance of light snow by saturday. in today's health minute, reid binion gives you one more reason why you should be getting more than six hours of sleep per night--and it's a big one. are you getting enough sleep? are you sleeping soundly through the night?your arteries can probably tell you. sleeping less than six hours a night or waking frequently increases your risk of damaging plaque building in your arteries. that's according to a study published in the journal of the american college of cardiology. it's the first of its kind to show the connection between lack of sleep, and atherosclerosis throughout the body.that's when your arteries narrow from a buildup of plaque. this slows blood flow, putting you in danger of stroke, heart disease, and other complications. nearly four-thousand spanish men and women with no history of heart disease participated in the study. each wore a small device that measured how much and how well they slept over the course of a week.the results showed those that slept fewer than six hours were 27-percent more likely to have atherosclerosis than those who slept just one or two hours more. and when it came to quality of sleep, participants who woke throughout the night were 34- percent more likely to have plaque buildup than those who slept soundly.for today's health minute, i'm reid binion. if you find yourself searching for something on google then the next day seeing ads for it you're not alone, find you how to prevent targeted ads coming up the travel industry is warning about a slowdown if the partial government shutdown goes much longer. there are fears security lines at airports could continue to grow, with t-s-a workers who aren't getting paid calling out sick. some hotels, especially around the washington d-c area...say revenues were down 26 percent in the second week of january. think about if this is familiar to you -- you're looking at something online, you click over to another page, and up pops an ad for the very thing you were just looking at. ááthat'stargeted advertising, and it's growing in popularity on the internet -- especially on social media platforms -- but a new poll suggests most people don't know those annoying pop-ups are directed specifically at them. mary maloney has everything you need to know about target advertising. facebook c-e-o mark zuckerberg testified last year before a congressional committee -- assuring lawmakers in the wake of the cambridge analytica breech ... that users have complete control over the the information they share on the platform.but a new pew research center study suggests most facebook users don't know that facebook records their interests to generate targeted ads -- or how to access that information on their profiles. 51-percent of the participants said they aren't comfortable with facebook compiling the data.but facebook isn't the only company collecting and using information about their customers.is a history of webpages a person has visited. it's collected using cookies -- tiny text files embedded into websites.cookies enable marketing companies to compile records of a person's browsing habits ... so they can specifically target their advertising.a person's search history ... purchase history media profile data is all part of the clickstream -- and all used to create targeted ads though third-party cookies get a bad rap -- most are harmless. they can't plant computer viruses and they can't collect personal information from a hard drive.and the increased ad revenue generated by targeting ads for products a person might actually buy ... allows users free access to many websites and apps that might otherwise have to charge a subscription fee.cookies ácaná be users who aren't comfortable sharing their online habits.the setting can be found in a browser's "settings" or "privacy" tab. for consumer watch, i'm mary moloney. the wall street journal is now saying that facebook could be off the hook for a major fine from that cambridge analytica scandal. the journal reports the federal trade commision is close to finishing its investigation into privacy at the social media giant.