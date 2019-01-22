Speech to Text for Chiefs fan meets Roger Goodell

chiefs superfans say they still had a great time. <<little did attending the afc championship game know that the fireworks before the game were just a hint of the excitement to come(sot: andrae hannon, superfan: "it was great being amongst the fans. there was a lot of joy out there.")(sot: susie boyer, superfan:"it was soooo great!") it's a game chiefs fans will remember for a long time -- despite losing to the new england patriots 37 to 31 in overtime, especially chiefs super fan susie boyer of savannah, who was called out at the game by none other than chiefs superfan, actor eric stonestreet, who remembered boyer from when she gave him cookies at a previous game."i was walking along inside and he saw me and said, 'hey, cookie lady!'"the brush with greatness didn't end there for boyer."he said, 'do you know this guy right here?' he turned around and it was roger goddell, the commissioner of the nfl. and so i got to meet him and he was very nice and it we're just a family. that's how we roll."the game itsslef will go down as a classic, the chiefs coming back from a 14-0 deficit, then the teams trading leads back and forth in the final two minutes before going to overtime -- and the patriots getting the ball first."they got the coin toss in the overtime and we knew right then that if we didn't get our defense in there and do right they would win the game. that's exactly what happened."we all know how the patriots drove right down the field and won the game without the chiefs ever getting the ball. superfans aren't going to let that bring them down"i didn't want to lose to the patriots, but overall it was a great season." "next year, look out!">>