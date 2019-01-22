Speech to Text for Fatal Crash Kills 79-Year-Old

dead after a crash at the intersection of missouri 116 and u-s 69 last night. 79-year-old leonard vanderpool of cowgill was driving east on missouri 116 when an s-u-v failed to stop at the intersectoin at u-s 69. around 8-21 p-m the s-u-v hit the front of vanderpool's car. vanderpool was pronounced dead at the scene. the driver of the s-u-v, 29-year-old wei li, was not hurt -- while his two passengers fang ming and anna chen suffered minor injuries.