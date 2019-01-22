Speech to Text for 2018 Highway Fatality Report

injuries. the number of fatalities in missouri traffic crashes fell in 2018 compared to 2017. preliminary numbers indicated 918 lives were lost last year, where at there were 932 fatalities in 2017. the top causes are speed, distraction impairment and fatigue. according to modot -- the number of cell phone related crashes has increased 35 percent since 2014. although -- 87 percent of missourians are buckling up more than ever before,