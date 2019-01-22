Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sport and Spine

Fred Shonkwiler joins us to discuss neck pain.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 16:47:28 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 16:47:29 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Sport and Spine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> we are talking about neck pain. if somebody comes to us request neck pain we look at where the pain is. we will free things up but also have above the neck and below the neck. >> if you want to move your head to the right you can turn your head or you can turn your head to right by not moving your head but by moving your torso. >> that is the same movement that is generated from the bottom up. >> that is a little higher or lower. >>> it is very critical in the sleek position. >> there is reasons why we tell people we want you to sleep on your side. i will tell you not to sleep on your back or stomach. when you sleep on your side the pillow has to fill the gap. if your head falls your vertebrae can be out of alignment. if it's too big it can be pushed the other way. >> we have a company that makes six different sizes of pillows based upon the measurement of your neck. >> . >> that is exactly right. >> that is very possible. >> i can imagine that. >> how can we reach you? >> if you have neck pain and headaches. we are giving free consultations in the next month so give us a call. 279-7778.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events