Speech to Text for Shatto Milk Bath

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a northwest missouri company is helping kansas city chiefs fans find something to laugh about after the a-f-c championship blow. shatto milk company placed a bet against some new england dairy producers that the chiefs would beat the patriots.... since new england won -- one of the owners of shatto milk is taking a bath... a milk bath... one where the owner dunks his head on facebook live for the whole world to see. he will even dunk in his whole head. the other owner -- barbara shatto says the loss was crushing but there is so much to celebrate. (sot barbara shatto shatto milk company owner: "oh yes. it's definitely the humor. to see my son taking a milk bath, it's going to be so silky. it's all part of the fun and rejoicing as we are congratulating the chiefs.") and if you think that wasn't enough...joe's kansas city b-b-q will also be sending out a box of thier world class bbq to the new england dairies. shatto will put the milk bath on their facebook page tomorrow at 1 p-m.