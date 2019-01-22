Speech to Text for Platte County Tax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people in platte county will soon be voting on a new sales tax to help expand the local jail this morning county commissioners voted to place a half cent capital improvement sales tax on the april ballot the tax would generate approximately 65 million dollars over the next six years and the money would be usedto build an extension onto the county jail the extension would bring in over 100 additional beds to accommodate for the growing prison population and safety needs in platte county (sot "they have different types of crimes. you can't put in child sex offenders with the general population. you have to split some of this, because we have to also maintain the security and safety for the individuals that are in the jail." ) if approved by voters, the sales tax would take effect in october and run through december of 2025