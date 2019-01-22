Speech to Text for Buchanan County Budget Meeting

2025 what would you do with more than 25 million dollars... that's what the buchanan county commissioners are deciding this week. today kicked off a series of work sessions for the county budget. the goal is to have a budget ready to present to the public on monday. the county commissioners say the two biggest projects that will eat the most out of the budget in 2019 is a new radio system for the sheriff's department and updates to the county courthouse. the new radios alone cost 8-hundred thousand dollars. ("the old system is 12-years-old and so the life expectancy and some of what it can do for us and what it cannot do is important for us to change." ) the county courthouse updates will cost the county 1-point-four million...mainly fixing heating and cooling problems throughout the building. commmissioners say the budget should be ready by monday and they will be working on it everyday this week.