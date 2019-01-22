Speech to Text for List of Safest Cities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

security firm put out a list of the safest cities in missouri. the top city is ballwin missouri.... and springfield.and the city of st. joseph fell right in line with springfield -- ranking 74th out of 75 safest cities. <<a new year, a new report, and a new agency ranking metro areas with the most crime.joseph area -- the "new report" is more of the same. a security firm ranked the metro-area as one of the least safest cities in missouri.the city police department just released its own statistics last week. "chris connally, sjpd chief: "" burglary down"chris connally, sjpd chief: ""robbery down "chris connally, sjpd chief: "" homicides down"chris connally, sjpd chief: ""car thefts down. "chris connally, sjpd chief: "" one area where there was an increase was aggravated assaultsthe newest report compared only 75 cities in the state and pulled violent and property crime statistics from the fbi uniform crime system.last year there were several reports that gave a poor rating to the st. joseph area.time after time -- police say these misleading for several reasons including metro-area -- not just the city -- the entire nation is moving away from it sjpd chief: ""but the police chief says one crime is one too "chris connally, sjpd chief: "our community">> the security firm ranked the cities based on statistics from 2017. the police department's statistics are more recent -- from 2018.