Fit Republic

JR Roberson joins us in the KQ2 kitchen with beef and vegetables.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 16:56:07 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 16:56:08 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Simerly

>>> we're going to definitely take that in consideration and we will see. >> we will be the guinea pigs once again and what we will do to test it out. we will see if we get the approval >>> we are back. >> take your fine china out for you. that's okay. pretty good stuff. >> very good. >> i taste the fajita seasonings an will add a little kick to it. >> you have the oil from the beef give ate natural flavor and everything works together and the red pepper get it a little spice and that is worked really well with it and give it are a -- a rice mixture. very good. >> i say give ate go. >> how many items do you have on your menu? >>> 26 or 28. so everyone is just excited for it as well. >> you have several locations where you can find it. >> yes. we have north at green acre and also have at the republican and we just franchised and we are looking to franchise here in a couple months in st. louis. were very excited about it and things are looking good. >> we remember where it started again. >> thank you for joining us.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
