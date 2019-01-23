Speech to Text for 6 pm snow storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(sot: keven schneider, streets superintendent: "boy, tonight, i don't say this all the time. if you don't have to get out stay in." ) st. joseph seeing its third winter storm in 2 weeks a light rain turning to ice overnight... leading to dangerous travel kq2 is tracking the storm... chief meteorologist mike bracciano is in the weather center with more on this winter storm...<<>> thanks mike -- the roads are getting slick... the city is ready... (sot: keven schneider, superintendent of streets and infrastructure: "that's why as soon as we get a chance, we'll be out with the trucks. uh, spread salt uh put it out pretty heavy um to try and prevent any freezing from happening. but precipitation we have now, that might be kind of hard." ) <<ad lib>> reporting for kq2 news, i'm colton cichoracki. a man is dead after a crash at the intersection of missouri 116 and u-s 69 last night. 79-year-old leonard vanderpool of cowgill was driving east on missouri 116 when an s-u-v failed to stop at the intersectoin at u-s 69. around 8-21 p-m the s-u-v hit the front of vanderpool's car. vanderpool was pronounced dead at the scene. the driver of the s-u-v, 29-year-old wei li, was not hurt -- while his two passengers fang ming and anna chen suffered minor injuries. the number of fatalities in missouri traffic crashes fell in 2018 compared to 2017. preliminary numbers indicated 918 lives were lost last year, where at there were 932 fatalities in 2017. the top causes are speed, distraction impairment and fatigue. according to modot -- the number of cell phone related crashes has increased 35 percent since 2014. although -- 87 percent of missourians are buckling up more than ever before, according to a the chiefs season ended sunday... but there is news today from kansas city about a big change on the coaching staff.. kq2 sports max moore joins us now with more on a change to the defensive side of the ball... that's right... defensive coordinator bob sutton was releived of his duties as the leader of the defense today... the comes after another disapointing defensive performance by the chiefs on sunday... costing the chiefs a chance on going to the super bowl... coach reid said in a statement released by the team... "bob is a good football coach and a great person," he later added it was in the best interest of the chiefs to move forward... we'll have more on sutton later in sports... back to you maddie... a northwest missouri company is helping kansas city chiefs fans find something to laugh about after the a-f-c championship blow. shatto milk company placed a bet against some new england dairy producers that the chiefs would beat the patriots.... since new england won -- one of the owners of shatto milk is taking a bath... a milk bath... one where the owner dunks his head on facebook live for the whole world to see. he will even dunk in his whole head. the other owner -- barbara shatto says the loss was crushing but there is so much to celebrate. (sot barbara shatto shatto milk company owner: "oh yes. it's definitely the humor. to see my son taking a milk bath, it's going to be so silky. it's all part of the fun and rejoicing as we are congratulating the chiefs.") and if you think that wasn't enough...joe's kansas city b-b-q will also be sending out a box of thier world class bbq to the new england dairies. shatto will put the milk bath on their facebook page tomorrow at 1 p-m. people in platte county will soon be voting on a new sales tax to help expand the local jail this morning county commissioners voted to place a half cent capital improvement sales tax on the april ballot the tax would generate approximately 65 million dollars over the next six years and the money would be usedto build an extension onto the county jail the extension would bring in over 100 additional beds to accommodate for the growing prison population and safety needs in platte county (sot "they have different types of crimes. you can't put in child sex offenders with the general population. you have to split some of this, because we have to also maintain the security and safety for the individuals that are in the jail." ) if approved by voters, the sales tax would take effect in october and run through december of 2025 what would you do with more than 25 million dollars... that's what the buchanan county commissioners are deciding this week. today kicked off a series of work sessions for the county budget. the goal is to have a budget ready to present to the public on monday. the county commissioners say the two biggest projects that will eat the most out of the budget in 2019 is a new radio system for the sheriff's department and updates to the county courthouse. the new radios alone cost 8-hundred thousand dollars. ("the old system is 12-years-old and so the life expectancy and some of what it can do for us and what it cannot do is important for us to change." ) the county courthouse updates will cost the county 1-point-four million...mainly fixing heating and cooling problems throughout the building. commmissioners say the budget should be ready by monday and they will be working on it everyday this week. a new report is ranking missouri cities based on how safe they are.... ballwin is ranked the safest -- springfield... the least safest. where does st. joseph fall? the answer -- after the break. i'll have a complete look at weather, coming up. (sot "you're watching kq2 news at six.") (sot)