Speech to Text for NW St. Joe parents story

road.") we often just focus on the athletes and what they see in a given game... but what about the parents... we caught up with the parents of the st. joseph girls on the northwest women's basketball team to see what it's like to root for the bearcats in st. joe... <<(nats) pa announcer: "from st. joseph missouri."tim stillman: "the rivalry there has always been there for years."northwest and missouri western. a rivalry from a parent's perspective.megan mcandrews: "it's our daughter so of course we are going to cheer for her no matter where she went." mallory mcandrews, mia stillman and jaelyn haggard are the st. joe girls on the northwest women's basketball team. it sometimes makes for interesting family get togethers.jeana haggard: "my one niece goes here and my nephew, so yes we've had some jokes. she wears her missouri western wear when we are in our northwest wear, we still love her it's fine."but what is it like wearing green and white in black and gold territory?haggard: "it's not a big deal. i mean i guess there is this big rivalry between missouri western and northwest but we know a lot of girls at missouri western."gina stillman: "i enjoy it, we like the rivalry stuff" tim stillman: "it's really nice to be the underdog once in a while."no matter how hard it can be to be a griffon and root for the bearcats, sacrifices are made. megan mcandrews: "we'll cheer for missouri western when they aren't playing for northwest but other than that, it's northwest for us."haggard: "the more people we can get here, the more people yelling for her, that's fun and they yell whether they are wearing black or green for her so that's ok." and regardless of the rivalry, watching their kids play college ball is all that matters.tim stillman: "to see a kid to be able to fulfill their dreams and go head on and continue their career is