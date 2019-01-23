Speech to Text for 10 pm snow storm

just two weeks is hitting st. joseph tonight. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. many schools in northwest missouri and northeast kansas are closed tomorrow, including st. joseph school districts. you can find a full list on our website. <<>> thanks mike -- we have keven schneider, superintendent of streets and infrastructure, on the phone... but before we go to him, let's check out the conditions outside. kq2's colton cichoracki is at the corner of the belt highway and faraon. colton, what are the road conditions like out there? thanks colton - - and now we have the superintendent of roads keven schnieder on the phone... people in platte county will soon be voting on a half cent sales tax to expand the county jail. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the new tax could help with overpopulation in the county jail. <<the population inside the platte county jail is growing [sot:mark owen/platte county sheriff"in five years, we should have an inmate population 238."]gender and municipal segregation is barring some prisoners from sharing spacecounty sheriff"they have different types of crimes. you can't put in child sex general population. some of this, because we have to also maintain the security and safety for the individuals that are in the jail."]and that is pushing the already crowded jail over the edge [sot:mark owen/platte county 23 people in boats on the floor, due to the segregations, so while you have 171-172 in custody, out of that 23 of them are on the floor."]in april voters will decide on a half cent sales tax to expand the facility, [sot:ron schieber/presiding commissioner"our hope is that some of the capital improvements that can be met with this tax, can relieve some of the stress off the general revenue capital improvements which will allow us to address some of the pay issues we have."]the proposed sales tax is estimated to bring in over $65million to provide at least 190 new beds [sot:mark owen/platte county sheriff"we have the numbers. we have the statistics. we are here to serve them and do the things they want, and at this point i'm asking for their assistance to get that done."] a 2012 study of the jail estimates the county will see approximately 10 new prisoners each year for the next decade [sot:ron schieber/presiding commissioner"we cannot continue to kick the can concerning the jail and capital improvements, especially in law enforcement, down the road any further."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> if approved by voters, the sales tax would take effect in october and run through december of 2025. what would you do with more than 25 million dollars? that's what the buchanan county commissioners are deciding this week. today kicked off a series of work sessions for the county budget. the goal is to have a budget ready to present to the public on monday. the county commissioners say the two biggest projects that will eat the most out of the budget in 2019 is a new radio system for the sheriff's department and updates to the county courthouse. the new radios alone cost 8-hundred thousand dollars. (sot lee sawyer, buchanan county commissioner: "the old system is 12-years-old and so the life expectancy and some of what it can do for us and what it cannot do is change.") the county courthouse updates will cost the county 1-point-four million... mainly fixing heating and cooling problems throughout the building. commmissioners say the budget should be ready by monday and they will be working on it week. instead of needing money -- the united way of greater st. joseph just needs your áátime.áá they need volunteers for their allocations committee, the group that helps decide where the non-profit should donate to... but this year they are looking for one specific group to step up. kq2's dane hawkins has more. <<[track] to those who say they don't like what they see when they look at st. joe-- others say... there's an easy way to improve it[sara mark, united way allocations committee volunteer] volunteering is the way to make the community the way you want it to be[track] the united way says they can help out with that...[jodi bloemker, united way] we always try to get people involved in the allocations process...[track] after raising over 3 million dollars, the non-profit needs help local service and charities to [mary gaston, allocations veteran being a part of the united way for doing the allocations, we we also are trying decision we can to amount of resources across an unlimited amount of need[track] but this year united way is really in need...over the past few years they say they've a had a steady decline of vital age group of volunteers[sara mark] younger folks in their 20s-30s come in and maybe just starting in work or just starting their families so they are coming in with that perspective of "this is what the future of my community could be"[mary gaston] it's very critical to bring in lots of different viewpoints when we the committee they can do a good job of representing the community [track] and make st. joseph just a bit better[mary gaston] the tendency is to feel like you can't make a difference in this world but you can so this is something small i can do and i know i am making a difference dane hawkins kq2 news >> if you would like to sign up to be a volunteer for united way's allocation committee, call (816) 364-2381. or head over to our website, kq2-dot-com, for the link. <<i'll have a complete look at coming up.>> (sot "you're watching kq2 news at ten.") welcome back... let's check back on the conditions outside... kq2's colton cichoracki is at the corner of the belt highway and faraon. colton, what are the road conditions like out there?