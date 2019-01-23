Speech to Text for chris stuff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recovering from the afc championship loss to the patriots...the big question is what happens now that the season is over.. well it will be hard to shake off what happend last night...as we saw the game came down to overtime...and it fell on the hands of the defense to make one stop to give the chiefs offense a chance to win the game..but the patriots were able to march down the field and score a touchdown which sealed it..chiefs players aren't satisfied with the result of the championship game..but are saying now it's all about the offseason... (sot dee ford/chiefs outside linebacker:"ah it was a pretty good season four our team we mutted through a lot of games and i'm just glad i was able to be healthy and enjoy this season i hate to see it go down this way but it was a great season for us.")(sot jordan lucas/chiefs safety:"for the guys that will be here next year it's going to be nothing but drive us going into next season so that's all we're focused on right now.") and the nfl announced this morning.. the chiefs are heading to mexico city... kansas city will play the los angeles chargers next season... it will be an away game for kc... and it will be the first time the chiefs will play south of the border because this year's game against the rams was moved back to los angeles due to poor field conditions... it was a tough day for chiefs fans locally..but missouri western got to see a former griffon make history..former western kicker greg zuerlein drilled two clutch kicks to send the los angeles rams to the super bowl...the 57-yard game winning kick is tied for the longest game winning kick in overtime in n-f-l history... (sot josh looney/western athletic director: "well it feeds into everything we tell our student athletes when we are recruiting them. you can really do whatever you want to do and if it's to be a pro athlete you can get that from here. here from missouri western, he's one of several professional griffs ) sticking with western.. the men's basketball team ran into a stiff challenge with number 2 ranked northwest... despite the loss.. the western men found some room to grow for the future... western fought hard throughout the game.. even climbing out of a 15 point deficit at one point... but there were still lessons learned for the young program.. mainly... on what it takes to win not only against tough teams... but what a top level team looks like.. assistant coach will martin believes it was good for the guys to see where they want the program to go.. (sot will marti western assistant coach: "for where we are trying to take the program, i think it was good, especially for our younger players, to see what that looks like. you can watch them on film, you can try and prepare them in practice. nothing prepares a kid like live game action and they were able to see that first hand." ) on the women's side...the griffs have been strong on the defensive end as of late... four out of their last five wins on the year have come when the griffs have held their opponents to under 60 points...the lady griffs are also averaging nine steals per game...things seem to be trending in the right direction at the half way point of the season...and head coach rob edmisson is happy to see the defense playing well.. (sot rob edmisson/western head coach: "defense and rebounding start your success cause you can never really guarantee how well you can shoot it. i feel like you can control the defensive end of the floor every night. so for us, at this time of year to start developing that identity i think is huge for our program." ) and the griffons get back in action thursday on the road... playing in a doubleheader out in hays, kansas against fort hays state... women tip-off at 5:30.. men follow at 7:30...