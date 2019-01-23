Speech to Text for MoDot Snow Efforts

after another wintery mix modot is working to clear snow and a thick layer of ice from area highways kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on modots progress after the storm <<rain before the last winter blast has left a sheet of ice along the roadways in northwest missouri [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer:"the rain will wash away any residue material that you have out there. we treat every time we have a wintery minx, a sleet, a freezing rain or snow event."]treats all roads the same, some are more of a priority than others [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer:"we prioritize the routes based on the volumes that we have. so obviously interstates are the most important, because you have 20 to 30, 40,000 cars a day that are going down those. then you have your us routes.then you have your missouri routes.then you prioritize those down and get to the lettered roads."] for the last 24 hours, road crews have been out in full force [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer:"we have 181 trucks. i believe right now we had 175 of those that are out, plus we have at least five motor graders out at some of our buildings. we have at least four or five tractors that are out, and i think we have six pickups that are out."]and the sunshine combined with additional traffic is helping clear off roads even faster [sot:tonya lohman/modot district maintenance and traffic engineer:"you have the salt on the roadway and when it's mixed in with and the tires are going over [it] that helps crush and breakup that icy, snowy, hard-packed condition on the roadway."]but modot officials says drivers should still take their their [sot:tonya lohman/modot maintenance and traffic engineer:"with winter the best thing to do is always allow extra time."/"i would always add in double your time. if it takes you 20 minutes, allow 40 minutes."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> for the last 24 hours modot crews have been working around the clock to remove snow and ice from nearly 7 thousand miles of road in northwest missouri