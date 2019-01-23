Speech to Text for Storm Clean Up

time this year, st. joseph street crews had their work cut out for them. the early rain before this winter storm made it more difficult for the city to prep and clean up the streets. kq2's dane hawkins has more.. <<[track] another round of snow hit st. joseph but the real problem was what came before it...[ keven schneider, superintendent of street maintenance] the main difficulty was the rain starting it out [track] schnider says early rain before snow make's it pretty much pointless to pretreat before a storm...[keven schneider] when it's raining you run the risk of putting salt down and it just getting washed right off, so we end up just wasting our time and wasting material[track] so his crews have to sit back...and wait...áánat of running plow truckáá[keven schneider] we wanted to get out on as quickly as possible but we had to wait long enough for the rain to slow down [track] which is why he says the storms this year has been more difficult to clean up after than before [keven schneider] in the past, storms we've had usually just start with snow, and in a lot of ways those are a lot easier [track] but making it easier on them to clean up this go-round, is the sunshine after the storm [keven schneider] even if the temperature is kind of still chilly the sun really gets the salt going áánats of trucksáá [track] until the next storm... expected to hit friday... dane hawkins kq2 news >> schneider said by 9 this morning crews had gone through 600 tons of salt and after they finish treating and re- treating roads thurday night they'll have used at least 13- hundred tons.