Speech to Text for Free Haircuts

this government shutdown are starting to have a real impact on families and now local businesses are doing whatever they can to make it a little easier. the unique creations salon, next door to hy-vee along the belt highway is offering free haircuts to families impacted by the shutdown. it's part of their "haircuts from the heart" campaign. the owners say it was the least they could do to give back. (adam meisinger/co-owner "well, the community has always been here for us and supports us, so we feel we need to give back any time we can.") customers will have to show a valid i.d. for the promotion. unique creations says they plan to offer free haircuts everyday untill the shutdown is over.