Free Dinners at El Maguey's for Affected Families

Posted: Wed Jan 23 16:56:49 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 16:56:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

el maguey's mexican restaurant, families affected by the shutdown will be treated to a free dinner every wednesday night from 5 to 8 p. m. the restaurant is even offering a special menu for their promotion. again, patrons must be able to show valid i.d. the restaurant plans to run its promotion until the shutdown ends. flu season
There is the return of some clouds for your Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the decline the rest of the workweek as they are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Bitter cold air will move in by Thursday night into Friday morning with overnight lows near below zero.
