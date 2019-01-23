Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

D&G Pub & Grub

Christina Grimes from D&G Pub and Grub joins us to cook up some tenderloins.

Posted: Wed Jan 23 16:58:06 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 16:58:06 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for D&G Pub & Grub

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> >> here we are back in the kitchen. one of our favorite placeses to go back. >> what is that about? everyone loves our tender loin. >> your spin on it is pretty interesting and really good. that is about as big as your head, too. >> that is like some places which is sometimes mostly breading. tornado keto friendly. you just add keto style and you're golden. >> well, i know. i'm glad you do. >> you will add your spin to it. >> we have the grill loin here. she's actually in the studio today. >> he is playing chauffer today. >> the pork is on the smoker as we speak right now. >> this is pepper jack to give it nice little side. this is 12 hours. you can substitute for the smoke beef which hi would recommend but all will help. >> take the combination. you got it. >>> very colorful. we will find out >> back with christina. >> what did you say? coming in asking constantly which is always good. >> this is a friendly version. for those who are -- >> the friday version up here. the keto friendly one. i'm all choked up. what do you have going on this weekend? >> witchcraft lemonade is coming in. check in some local talent on friday and saturday. come down and watch the big sound.
Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 22°
There is the return of some clouds for your Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the decline the rest of the workweek as they are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Bitter cold air will move in by Thursday night into Friday morning with overnight lows near below zero.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events