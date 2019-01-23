Clear
Brooke-Lynn Rush leads St. Joe girl's wrestling

joseph... <<brook-lynn: "they finally did it, missouri finally got enough girls to make a sport out of it." last spring, missouri state high school activities association announced girls wrestling as a sponsored sport for this season.brad hubbard: "i thought it was good timing for her. i thought it was great for us because we have one of the elite girl wrestlers in the state of missouri right now, if not the country." brooke-lynn rush is a senior girls wrestler at benton. but there is more to rush than just her being a girl wrestler. she's the face of girl's wrestling in st. joseph hubbard: "her track record, her experience, her time spent at the national level, it's second to none." rush is a top-15 wrestler nationally and ranked first in the state of missouri in her weight-class of girls wrestling. aside from rush being at the top of her game, she wants to change the perception of wrestling for girls.rush: "everyone always says wrestling is like a dumb sport, but i think that wrestling is the hardest sport anyone could ever do."hubbard: "it's not easy, it's not always the flashy sport to do either."and that's what makes wrestling so appealing for rush and many other girls. rush: wrestling is going to make my life, i feel, easier. i've already gone through so much in my life, that it's already made me physically and mentally so strong. i feel like i could get through anything."for all the girls that are thinking about wrestling, rush has a simple message.rush: "no matter what, you could do it. like it did it, i wrestled boys all three of my years, i'm still wrestling with them in practice. no matter if you're a boy or girl, you could get through all four years, i promise." >> a
