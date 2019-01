Expect mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Temperatures are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Blowing snow is expected to be an issue Thursday as the winds pick up from the northwest 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Winds will die down tonight as very cold air mass with dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected tonight through Friday morning.

Radar Temperatures Alerts