Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cold air moves into the area

Cold air moves into the area

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 2:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 2:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 3°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 2°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -1°
**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events