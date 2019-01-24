Clear
The Egg Lady

The Egg Lady Jo Manhart joins us to cook up a delicious quiche.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for The Egg Lady

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-z. >> have a pie crust. i know you didn't know this would happen. >> thank you for that. >> alright. do you know what an thing beater is? >> wow. >> have you ever used one of these? >> no. vy not. >> you can do it. >>> that is over my head. >> okay. >> look at this. . would you put some salt and pepper in there? go around and around. >>> >> we are getting there. >> all we have to do is get every egg yolk mixed in with the cream. you did it. >> wonderful. >> i see what you're doing there. >> it's this over that. >> >> welcome back. i can see again. >> thank you so much. >> this is the finished product. >> you should see that beautiful does start. you cook it like a pie. i hope my turn is not like this. >> i did mine. this five minutes. >> you did yours at three. when they showed it there, there was nothing there. i think that anyone can do this. the pie crusts are not bad. >> great. that was your last piece.
**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
