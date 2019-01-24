Speech to Text for Fatal Accident in Atchison

one person is dead after a traffic crash just outside atchison, kansas today... good evening, i'm bob cervera. the crash -- along highway- 59 -- sent five other people to a hospital. kq2's ron johnson is here in-studio with more. ron... thanks bob. at around noon today troopers from the missouri state highway patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on highway 59 just outside of atchison kansas officers say slick conditions caused two vehicles driving in opposite directions down the highway to collide. one passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, five others were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries (sot"at this point we believe they were going opposite directions one was eastbound, one was west bound. one vehicle hit the side of the other vehicle, and we are still determining all that at this time.") the victim has been identified 50 year old lonnie elmore of st. joseph missouri elmore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reporting in studio, ron johnson, kq2 news.