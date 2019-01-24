Speech to Text for 36 Shutdown

another traffic crash shutdown a portion of highway-36 for few hours today... a semi truck overturned near hiawatha at about 9:00 this morning. the 18-wheeler was in a westbound lane near the racoon road exit. the kansas state highway patrol reports the semi was traveling through an icy and snow covered patch when the driver lost control and tipped the truck on its side. the brown county sheriff's department says highway-36 was impassable, and closed to traffic for almost four hours. drivers had to take k-7 as an alternate route. the missouri department of transportation said crews from from topeka helped clear the scene. the semi driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.