Speech to Text for SNAP Shutdown

the partial government shutdown will soon hit closer to home for almost 7-thousand people in st. joseph... kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more about how the shutdown is eliminating resources for food stamp recipients: <<in buchanan county over 12,000 people will be getting their food stamps a month in advanced,[sot:chad higdon/second harvest ceo:"february benefits are being provided early from the state, so individuals who would have received snap benefits for february received them a little bit early."] but snap recipients will have to make it last, because due to the government shutdown, funds are no longer secured for the food assistance program [sot:whitney lanning/community action partnership executive director:"there really isn't a lot of information on what will happen after the month of february, if the government shutdown does go that long, which hopefully it won't."] which means families will have to rely more on local and regional food banks [sot:chad higdon/second harvest ceo:"our on-site pantry is always open. there are other pantries that we have available in 19 counties. we are trying to get word out to make sure that all of our agencies know that there could be a challenge as we get later in the month and really the uncertainty beyond that through march and what is going to happen with the federal government shutdown."] and service agencies like community action partnership are anticipating communities to see a higher demand for support services [sot:whitney lanning/community action partnership executive director:"we are all in the same situation. we don't know how long it's going to last. we don't know how it's going to affect different programs and how it's going to affect a lot of different services."] but st. joseph agencies are dedicated to getting families the help they need[sot:chad higdon/second harvest ceo:"anybody that's struggling whether it's with the government shutdown or with snap benefit changes, or some of these other things that are impacting families that there are going to be resources out there to help people when they need it."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> the second harvest food bank is also stepping up to help federal employees who are impacted by the government shutdown... the food bank will provide nutritional boxes to 350 federal employees from the leavenworth penitentiary -- who are not being paid during the shutdown. each box has enough food to feed a family of four for a couple weeks. second harvest is looking for donations to help support the nutrition program. you can find more information about the boxes on our website -- kq2.com.