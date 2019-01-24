Speech to Text for CAP Shutdown

another local service agency is also stepping up to help federal employees who are impacted by the partial government shutdown... community action partnership is offering services to employees working without pay during the shutdown. the service agency is helping with things like utility assistance, bus passes, and food assistance for employees who need a boost to get through the shutdown. (sot"a lot of the people who are being affected may have never asked for assistance or received assistance before and may not not how to go about that or who to turn to, so we just felt like especially given the length of time that the government has been shut down that it's really important to be able to reach out and serve those people.") contact community action partnership in st. joseph for information on how federal employees can receive support during the government shutdown.