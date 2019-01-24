Speech to Text for Xofluza Option

welcome back --as we continue through the thick of the flu season -- a new anti-viral drug could be the key to cutting recovery time by a third... but a hefty price tag stands in the way for many people. kq2's dane hawkins explains: <<[track] the coughing, the sneezing, head aches, back aches, and maybe even a few trips to the bathroom.. tell tale signs that you may have the flu.. áánat of sneezeáá [track] to cut down on the sickness which usually lasts 5 to 7 days-- many look to get a perscription for tamilfu.. [sandy lopez-kemerling, nurse prac.] with tamiflu you have to take it twxice a day for two days with food or else it'll cause upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and thats the biggest side effect or issue with it[track] but there's a new drug now being offered with claimes to shorten flu symptoms to just 2.3 days.. with only one dose and barely anyáá side effects [juliemarie nickelson, pharmacist] xoflusa works at a different than say tamiflu does so it actually stops the virus sooner in its cycle instead of having the flu for 7 to 10 days you'll have it for five to seven so it take off two to three days of the fevers and achiness[track] but for many this new drug ááis too good to be true.. because many pharmicies dont carry it [juliemarie nickelson] at this point we dont because it's over $140 for just the single dose and most insurances arent wanting to cover itwhich means people..arent getting it and ordering it on a case by case basis doesnt work either.. which ultimatly puts the sick in a touch spot dane hawkins kq2 news.>> the missouri department of health and senior services reports 637 deaths from pneumonia and flu in the state since october.